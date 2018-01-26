$100,000 Chicken Coop?

The look on Buttercup’s face!!! PRICELESS! She’s wondering why she’s not living in a coop that costs $100,000. haha

Did you know Neiman Marcus sells a Chicken Coop made by Heritage Hen that’s $100,000??? No joke! Does anyone actually have this? hmmmm

Here’s the details on the website:

BEAU COOP Dawn breaks. The hens descend from their bespoke Versailles-inspired Le Petit Trianon house to their playground below for a morning wing stretch. Slipping on your wellies, you start for the coop and are greeted by the pleasant clucking of your specially chosen flock and the site of the poshest hen house ever imagined. Your custom-made multilevel dwelling features a nesting area, a “living room” for nighttime roosting, a broody room, a library filled with chicken and gardening books for visitors of the human kind, and, of course, an elegant chandelier. The environment suits them well as you notice the fresh eggs awaiting morning collection. Nearby, you pick fresh vegetables or herbs from your custom-built raised gardens. You’ve always fancied yourself a farmer—now thanks to Heritage Hen Farm, you’re doing it in the fanciest way possible! The details: The buyer will receive an initial farm consultation and grounds survey and two additional onsite visits from Heritage Hen Farm expert, Svetlana Simon.

Simon will select three to ten heritage-breed hens carefully selected to suit your region.

Installation includes two custom-designed and installed raised vegetable or herb garden beds.

Package includes a multilevel dwelling, nesting area, “living room,” broody room, library with books, two Heritage Hen Farm pasture grazing trays, waterer, feeder, and chandelier. All other props and furnishings not included.

Please allow 6 weeks for delivery.

Delivery not included. For every Heritage Hen Mini Farm purchase, NM will donate $3,000 to The American Livestock Breeds Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that protects genetic diversity through the conservation and promotion of endangered breeds. For details, dial 1-877-9NM-GIFT.

I love my chickens but there’s no way I would spent $100,000 on a chicken coop. It’s pretty though. hahahaha 😀