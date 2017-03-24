13 Places In Virginia Where You Can Get The Most Mouth Watering Pie

The weekend is here and it’s going to be nice weather so how about some pie? 🙂

But where in Virginia has the best pie? Check the list and see if your favorite places made it. I know the article was published back in 2015 but it seems pretty current.

I’m going to be out with my BFF this weekend. We will be near the Red Truck Rural Bakery so I’m hoping to stop in there. I’ve never been and I can’t wait to go check it out.

I’ve been to Proper Pie Co. many times when I’ve been in Richmond. I love everything I’ve tried there. The picture above is from a time I went and got a savory little hand pie. YUM! Proper pie also recently made it on a top 20 list for best desserts in America.

Floozies Pie Shop in Louisa sounds amazing. How did I not know about this place? I need to get out to Louisa.

What’s your favorite pie shops and what kind of pie would you get?