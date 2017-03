13 Places In Virginia Where You Can Get The Most Mouth Watering Pie

The weekend is here and it’s going to be nice weather so how about some pie?  🙂

But where in Virginia has the best pie? Â Check the list and see if your favorite places made it. Â I know the article was published back in 2015 but it seems pretty current.

I’m going to be out with my BFF this weekend. Â We will be near the Red Truck Rural Bakery so I’m hoping to stop in there. Â I’ve never been and I can’t wait to go check it out.

I’ve been to Proper Pie Co. many times when I’ve been in Richmond. Â I love everything I’ve tried there. Â The picture above is from a time I went and got a savory little hand pie. Â YUM! Â Proper pie also recently made it on a top 20 list for best desserts in America.

Floozies Pie Shop in Louisa sounds amazing. Â How did I not know about this place? Â I need to get out to Louisa.

What’s your favorite pie shops and what kind of pie would you get?