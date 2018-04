‘National Concert Week’ has started! You can now get the $20 all-in ticket offer to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season at NCW.LiveNation.com, until Tuesday, May 8th at 11:59 pm local time.

$20 Country shows will include:

Alan Jackson

Brad Paisley

Dierks Bentley

Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Kid Rock

Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town

Rascal Flatts

Shania Twain

Zac Brown Band