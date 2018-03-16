2018 Spring Cash Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

2018 SPRING CASH CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF

WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules,

which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries

(including licensee subsidiaries).

1. Promotional Period: The 2018 Spring Cash Contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around

Monday, March 19, 2018 through Friday, April 13, 2018, but each station will run at different

periods throughout that window (the “Promotional Period”).

2. Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is Friday April 13, 2018 at AKT/PST/MT/CT/EST:

8:00am, 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm.

3. Eligibility

(a) The 2018 Spring Cash Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or

older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, MSnap/Marketron, Aptivada, and

other Sponsors listed at the end of this document (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other

television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates,

subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective

families or persons living in the same household. This Promoti

KLLY Energy Pays Your Bills

WQBB Bob’s 80 Grand Spring Bling

WXYK 4K a Day Pay Day

WCPR 80 For Yo Lady

WGBL $80,000 Dollar Spelling “G”

WHAJ J104.5 Cash Cow

WHKX Big Cash Machine

WHQX Big Cash Machine

KBRK-AM 4K a Day Giveaway

KBRK-FM 4K Frenzy

KKQQ-FM Spring Ka-Ching

KJJQ-AM Big Bag of Cash

KDBX-FM Classic Cash Giveaway

KKWK Red Cross Pharmacy Text2Win Cash Contest

KMRN Red Cross Pharmacy Text2Win Cash Contest

WHBC-AM ATM $80K Password

WHBC-FM ATM $80K Password

WMXZ The Mix 95.9 $80,000 Spring Ka-Ching

WAVF Chuck FM’s Grand In Your Hand

WCKN The Kickin’ Country Cash Machine

WXST The Star 99.7 $80,000 Work Perk

WSPO The Heaven $80,000 Giveaway

WMXZ-HD2 The Box $80,000 Cash Flow

KDKD-FM Keyword to Cash

KXEA-FM Keyword to Cash

WMFX Cola Cash Punch Out

WWDM 80K Big Cash Giveaway

WHXT “4K A Day” Giveaway

WARQ Croghan’s Cash Stash

KZEN Blooming Bucks

KKOT Blooming Bucks

KLIR Blooming Bucks

WDHT 4 Stacks a Day Giveaway

WCLI-FM Rob the Hank Bank

WGTZ-FM Jack Cash Back

WROU-FM 92.1 WROU 4K a Day Give-a-way

WING Cash Madness on 1410 ESPN Radio

KOOI 106.5 Jack FM’s Lightning Fingers

KYKX Kicks Big Stash of Cash

KKUS The Ranch is Turnin’ Your Spring Green

KKFD Classic 96 Swing Into Spring

KMCD Classic 96 Swing Into Spring

KUIC $80,000 Spring Break

KKDV $80,000 Spring Break

KKIQ $80,000 Spring Break

KREI-AM Spring Cha-Ching

KTJJ-FM Spring Cha-Ching

KJFF-AM Spring Cha-Ching

WAFY-FM Cash on the Clock

WFLS Steve & Jessica’s Cash

WVBX The Vibe’s Big Bucks

WWUZ 96.9 Rock To Riches

KKEZ Hit the Green Spring Cash Giveaway

KZLB Spring Cruising for Cash Giveaway

KIAQ Spring Cruising for Cash Giveaway

KWMT Spring Cash Cow Giveaway

KTLB Spring Cash Cow Giveaway

KXFT Hit the Green Spring Cash Giveaway

WJFX HOT 1079 $1000 Bribe

WWFW Sunny Money Workdays

WBTU Bobby Bones Bucks

WJFX HD3 Steve Harvey’s Mo’ Money Giveaway

WXKE Bob & Tom’s Funny Money

WHHZ Collusion Cash

WTMG Magic Money Maker

WXJZ $80,000 ATM

WPLL 4K A DAY FREE CASH CONTEST

KXXK The KIX 95.3 Cash Code

KDUX KDUX Cash Call

KRTI-FM Spring Into Cash

WIKZ The Mix 95.1 Spring Fling 4 Grand-A-Day Cash Giveaway

WQCM The Classic Rock 94.3 QCM $80,000 Spelling Bee

WDLD The WILD 96.7 Spring Ca-Ching

WJMI 99 Jams Big Payback

WXKI Kixie Grand Cash Payout

WRXQ QRock’s Secret Stash of Cash

WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Spring Ka Ching

WJOL Money Talks

WSSR Spring Cha Ching

WTFM Cash on the Clock

WVEK Cash on the Clock

WRZK Cash on the Clock

KGRT Cash Cow 4K a day giveaway

KHQT HOT CASH Giveaway

KSNM CLASSIC CASH Giveaway

KWML KOOL CASH Giveaway

WBVX WORKFORCE COMPENSATION

WLXO ROB HANK’S BANK

WGKS FOUR THOUSAND DOLLAR WORKDAY PAYDAY GIVEAWAY

WCDA THE THOUSAND DOLLAR WORKDAY PAYDAY

WBTF 1079 THE BEAT’S KEYWORD CASHOUT

KFOR KFOR $1,000 Cash Word

KFRX 106-3 KFRX $pring Break

KLMS ESPN 101-5/1480Cold Hard Cash

KIBZ 104-1 The Blaze Cash Cock

KTGL 92-9 The Eagle’s Classic Cash

KZKX KX96.9 Cash Code

WXMA 102.3 JACK FM’s Lightning Fingers

WDJX DJX Direct Deposit

WGZB Rickey’s Racks

WMJM Steve’s Cash Contest

WGHL Brooke and Jubal’s $80,000 Spelling Bee

KLLL $80,000 Spring KaChing

KONE Bob &Tom’s 4K 4Play

KMMX $80,000 Spelling Bee

KBTE Phat Cash Code

KLQL K101 Spring Cash Giveaway

KJAM-AM Prostrollo’s Auto Mall $80,000 Cash Contest

KJAM-FM Prostrollo’s Auto Mall $80,000 Cash Contest

KMKO Getting Paid with 95.7 the Rock Station

KYSM Grab some Green from Country 103.5

KRBI River 105 Spring Cash Breaks

KEEZ Cash Madness

KGLO Spring Ka Ching!

KIAI Spring Ka Ching!

KLSS Spring Ka Ching!

KRIB Spring Ka Ching!

KYTC Spring Ka Ching!

KRES Spring Into Bling

KWIX Spring Into Bling

KTCM Spring Into Bling

KIRK Spring Into Bling

KLAK 4K a Day Giveaway

KMAD 4K a Day Giveaway

KMKT 4K a Day Giveaway

WKHI Big Red’s Cash Cow

WZBH Win Billy’s Beach Bucks

WGBG The Big Spring Cha-Ching

WOCQ OC 104 Cash Grab

WOCQ-HD Kool Kash Giveaway

KKUU-FM Big Boys Bankroll

KPSI-FM Mix Money Man

KDES-FM Moo Crew Cash

KDES-HD2 Mod Money

KDGL-FM Broady’s Bucks

KCLB-FM Billy’s 4 K 4 Play

WIRL Superhits $80,000 Super Jackpot

WMBD Cash Grab

WNGY Brooke and Jubal’s $80,000 Tax Return

WPBG Workday Payday

WSWT Spring Ka Ching

WXCL Wolfie’s Big Bag of Cash

WPBG-HD3 Grand Slam Giveaway

KMVA 4K-A-Day Cash Giveaway

KKFR 4K-A-Day Cash Giveaway

KOAI 4K-A-Day Cash Giveaway

KXL Tax Break

KXTG Raining Money

KUFO Text Refund

KINK KINK’s $80,000 Spelling Bee

KWEE Raining Money

KUPL Tony, Jake, and Jenn’s 80 Grand Refund Plan

KBFF Lawsuit Loot

KLGR-AM Spring Ka-Ching

KLGR-FM Spring Ka-Ching

KUUB ESPN ATM

KTHX 4K A Day Giveaway

KOZZ KOZZ’s Grand in Your Hand

WXLK Free Money Word

WCEN Moose Stash O’ Cash

WGER Brooke and Jubal’s 4K a Day

WSGW-AM WSGW Spring Green

WSGW-FM WSGW Spring Green

WTLZ Kiss 4 Stacks-A-Day Giveaway

KBMG $4,000 Al Dia

KDUT $4,000 Al Dia

KTUB $4,000 Al Dia

KJXK Jack’s “We Couldn’t Come up with a Clever Name for this Contest” Contest

KTFM Brooke and Jubal’s Free Money Fiesta

KTFM-HD2 G 103.3’s 4G’s a Day

KZDC ESPN Bank Shot

KTSA Trump Change

KLEY KLEY

KSAH El Concurso del Dinero de Norteño

KHTI GRAND SLAM CASH GIVEAWAY

KEZR Spring KaChing

KBAY $80,000 Spelling Bee

KPLZ Kent and Alan 4K a Day Giveaway

KVI KVI 4K a Day Giveaway

KBTT The 103.7 $80,000 Money Bag Contest

KDKS The 102.1 KDKS $80,000 Quick Cash Contest

KLKL Spring Into Green with The River

KTAL 98 Rocks Cash Clean-Sweep

WQLQ Win Brooke and Jubal’s Money

WZOC The Big Money Giveaway

KATY GRAND SLAM CASH GIVEAWAY

KSAJ-FM 4X4 Cash Stash

WIBW-FM 4X4 Cash Stash

KTPK-FM 4X4 Cash Stash

KWAT Spring Cash Contest

KDLO Spring Cash Contest

KKSD Spring Cash Contest

KIXX Spring Cash Contest

KSDR-FM Spring Cash Contest

WIIL-FM Text for Cash

WLIP-AM Cash Grab

WXLC $4K a Day

KJEL-FM KJEL Cash

KKRV-FM Grand In Your Hand

KWIQ-FM Easy Money Giveaway

KWLN-FM Dinero Facil

WRMF WRMF Cash Code

WMBX 4K a Day

WFTL Tax Refund

WMBX-HD2 Breakfast Club Money

WMEN Pinstripe Payroll

WEAT More Music Money

WIRK * Cash Cow

*Start on Monday, March 26, 2018.

(b) Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest prize valued at $600.00 or more only

once every six months.

(d) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and

delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any

entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also

delete any entry as required by law.

4. Entry Method:

To participate in the Contest, you must listen to the participating radio station in your area at

AKT/PST/MT/CT/EST: 8:00am, 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm. Times correspond to the

participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after

AKT/PST/MT/CT/EST: 8:00am, 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm. During those specific 4 text-in times

per weekday, a secret keyword will be given over the air. When you hear the secret keyword

you must text the keyword to 67760. One random listener will be chosen and contacted via

the phone number they used to text in (the call to the listener will be coming from an

“UNKNOWN” or 228 area code number per the times listed below.* IF contact is made with

the randomly chosen daily listener, they will be awarded $1,000.

Keyword entry windows are as follows:

Keyword

Time

Time

Zone

8am

Keyword

11am

Keyword

2pm

Keyword

5pm

Keyword

Alaska 8am-9am 11am-12pm 2pm-3pm 5pm-6pm

Pacific 8am-10am 11am-1pm 2pm-4pm 5pm-7pm

Mountain 8am-11am 11am-2pm 2pm-5pm 5pm-8pm

Central 8am-12pm 11am- 3pm 2pm-6pm 5pm-9pm

Eastern 8am-1pm 11am-4pm 2pm-7pm 5pm-10pm

Qualifiers will be contacted during the following approximate times in order to choose a

winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes):

Keyword

Time

Time Zone

8am

Qualifiers

Same Day

11am

Qualifiers

Same Day

2pm

Qualifiers

Following

Business

Day

5pm

Qualifiers

Following

Business

Day

Alaska 12pm-1pm 12pm-1pm 7am-8am 7am-8am

Pacific 1pm-2pm 1pm-2pm 8am-9am 8am-9am

Mountain 2pm-3pm 2pm-3pm 9am-10am 9am-10am

Central 3pm-4pm 3pm-4pm 10am-11am 10am-11am

Eastern 4pm-5pm 4pm-5pm 11am-12pm 11am-12pm

If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or

smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming

delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the

length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed

by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest

should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.

TEXT MESSAGE BOUNCE BACK RESPONSE WILL BE AS FOLLOWS “Thank you for entering!

We will notify the winner via phone. Keep listening for your next chance to win. Msg &

Data Rates Apply”

Any response varying from this verbiage is not deemed an official text entry.

Alternate mode of entry: Instead of texting, participant could enter online at

http://wmclientservices.com/marketron/ Participant will need to enter their name, email,

phone number, and keyword.

PARTICIPANT MAY ONLY CHOOSE ONE MODE OF ENTRY PER CONTEST TIME

(c) CONTEST ALLOWS UNLIMITED ENTRIES, BUT ONLY ONE ENTRY PER PHONE NUMBER

WILL SHOW, THEREFORE MULTIPLE ENTRIES OF THE SAME KEYWORD WILL NOT

INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING.

(d) Sponsors are not responsible for technical, cell phone or computer failures, errors or data

loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or

deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online

service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for

printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site

Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the

Privacy Policy located at: http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy.pdf . Entry

deemed made by holder of phone number.

Sponsor is not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment

malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable

connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or

other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her

telephone call, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.

(e) Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors

determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic

tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the

Contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the

Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries

received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or

technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at

http://alphamediausa.com/contests/rules/Springcashcontest2018.pdf If, for any reason,

the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized

intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors

which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct

of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate,

modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that

tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

5. Prizes and Odds of Winning.

(a) Four (4) DAILY PRIZES per weekday: A total of (80) eighty prizes of $1000 dollars will be

awarded throughout the duration of the contest. Prizes will be awarded by randomly

drawing phone number from text or online entry. The Sponsors reserve the right to

award any prizes that are not claimed within 60 days of notification in future promotions

conducted by the Sponsors.

(b) Odds of winning depend on number of participants.

(c) All winner information will be collected at the time of winning. The information will be

sent to the appropriate local market to issue a $1000 check to the winner. This process

will take 6-8 weeks before winner will be notified to pick up check. Any prize or prize

certificate not claimed within 60 days of notification will be forfeited by the winner.

Winner checks must be claimed in person.

6. Winner Selection and Notification.

(a) Decisions of Station management with respect to the Contest are final.

(b) Winners will be randomly selected four times per day. One random listener will be chosen

and contacted via the phone number they used to text in (the call to the listener will be

coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 228 area code number per the times listed below. They

will be notified by Alpha Media staff and will be recorded for future play back in any and

all participating Markets. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within

a 5-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next

randomly selected winner. IF contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will

be awarded $1000. In the event there is no winner, prizes will be awarded to the next

randomly chosen qualifier. Winners will be chosen by random number generator. This will

repeat for a period of sixty (60) minutes until the cash prize is awarded. If no randomly

selected entrant has answered the calls from Alpha Media at the time that 60 minutes has

expired, no cash prize will be awarded.

Qualifiers will be contacted during the following approximate times in order to choose a

winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes):

Keyword

Time

Time Zone

8am

Qualifiers

Same Day

11am

Qualifiers

Same Day

2pm

Qualifiers

Following

Business

Day

5pm

Qualifiers

Following

Business

Day

Alaska 12pm-1pm 12pm-1pm 7am-8am 7am-8am

Pacific 1pm-2pm 1pm-2pm 8am-9am 8am-9am

Mountain 2pm-3pm 2pm-3pm 9am-10am 9am-10am

Central 3pm-4pm 3pm-4pm 10am-11am 10am-11am

Eastern 4pm-5pm 4pm-5pm 11am-12pm 11am-12pm

(c) Winners must listen to obtain keywords 4 times per day on their local participating

station(s) but do not need to listen or be present to win. Alpha Media staff will contact

winner(s).

7. General

(a) Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).

Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent

including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or

more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination

with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year

with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent

will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

(b) Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s

(where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record

each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice,

biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion

or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or

other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel

companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to

acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s)

or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this

paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules

will govern. Unless a member of winner’s immediate family, travel companion must be 18

years of age or older. Travel companion must travel with winner and must also sign and

return a travel release, which must be returned with winner’s affidavit of eligibility. By

accepting the prize, each winner grants to Sponsors the right to use the winner’s name,

voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media

now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation

(except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole

responsibility of winner. Winner and travel companion, if any, by acceptance of their prizes,

agree to release Station, Alpha Media, LLC, and their advertising, promotion and production

agencies and their respective parents and subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees,

agents and representatives from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind

whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained

directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while

preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.

(c) No prize transfers. Sponsors may substitute prizes for prizes of like value, in the Sponsors’

sole discretion. Prizes may not be substituted or redeemed for cash. Offer subject to

federal, state and local regulations and laws and is void where taxed, restricted or

prohibited. By entering, participants agree to these rules and the decisions of the Sponsors.

(d) To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:

i. agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast,

exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise

exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted

as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner

and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without

payment to you or any third party;

ii. acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the

Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state;

you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license

provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to

the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are

either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have

received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to

appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the

contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall

infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel

or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or

entity.

(e) Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and

eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require

verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid

government-issued photo identification.

(f) To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants,

winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station

conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and

promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion

(including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary

and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents,

representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released

Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or

participation in the Promotion. Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and

their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal

guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in

their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the

responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and

return any required release.

(g) The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify

any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry

process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website,

Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is

otherwise in violation of the rules. The station conducting the Promotion further reserves

the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or

any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures

or any factor beyond the station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs,

tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the

administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as

determined by the station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to

deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social

networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this

Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made,

the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such

individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The station’s failure to enforce any term of

these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances

beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any competition or prizerelated

event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves

the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and

shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

(h) The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing,

the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii)

entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays,

computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone

service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may

prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled,

misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the

Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due

to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors

beyond Alpha’s control.

8. Official Rules and Winner List

To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of

winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a selfaddressed,

stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General

Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to by June 30, 2018 to: Nikki

Wilder, 331 Fulton St., 12th Floor, Peoria, IL 61602.

9. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy

The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here:

http://www.alphamediausa.com/terms-of-use/. The Privacy Policy of the station conducting

the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy.pdf.

Sponsor(s):

Alpha Media Stations

Affiliated Stations

Marketron/MSnap

Aptivada

Millennium Auto Collision

DN Community Federal Credit Union

Cashtime

Walmart Neighborhood Market

Orvin’s Furniture

K-Mart Distribution Center

Shentel/Sprint

Farmington Chamber of Commerce

Lucas Smith Dodge

Sylvan Learning Center

Timberline Professional Tree Care

Al Samons Mobile Home Sales

Lindsay Auto Group

Mid Missouri Stockyards

360 Clean

Empire Fence

KIA of Lincoln

Kinkead Pharmacy

Alpha Windows and Doors

ABC Music Store

Country Square Market

Diamond City Jewelers

Bell Stores

Alaska Neurology Center

Kenai Spine Alaska Surgical Oncology

Marco T’s Pizzeria

Speciality Truck & Auto

State Farm/Justin Goodman

Lucky Star Casino

Cordell Transportation

Advanced Business

American Freight

Carlson Law Frim

EZ Auto

Miller Coors

Choice Mortgage Bank

College Hunks Moving and Storage and College Hunks Hauling Junk

Arrigo Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat

West Palm Beach KIA