2018 Spring Cash Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
2018 SPRING CASH CONTEST
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF
WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules,
which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries
(including licensee subsidiaries).
1. Promotional Period: The 2018 Spring Cash Contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around
Monday, March 19, 2018 through Friday, April 13, 2018, but each station will run at different
periods throughout that window (the “Promotional Period”).
2. Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is Friday April 13, 2018 at AKT/PST/MT/CT/EST:
8:00am, 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm.
3. Eligibility
(a) The 2018 Spring Cash Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or
older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, MSnap/Marketron, Aptivada, and
other Sponsors listed at the end of this document (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other
television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates,
subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective
families or persons living in the same household. This Promoti
KLLY Energy Pays Your Bills
WQBB Bob’s 80 Grand Spring Bling
WXYK 4K a Day Pay Day
WCPR 80 For Yo Lady
WGBL $80,000 Dollar Spelling “G”
WHAJ J104.5 Cash Cow
WHKX Big Cash Machine
WHQX Big Cash Machine
KBRK-AM 4K a Day Giveaway
KBRK-FM 4K Frenzy
KKQQ-FM Spring Ka-Ching
KJJQ-AM Big Bag of Cash
KDBX-FM Classic Cash Giveaway
KKWK Red Cross Pharmacy Text2Win Cash Contest
KMRN Red Cross Pharmacy Text2Win Cash Contest
WHBC-AM ATM $80K Password
WHBC-FM ATM $80K Password
WMXZ The Mix 95.9 $80,000 Spring Ka-Ching
WAVF Chuck FM’s Grand In Your Hand
WCKN The Kickin’ Country Cash Machine
WXST The Star 99.7 $80,000 Work Perk
WSPO The Heaven $80,000 Giveaway
WMXZ-HD2 The Box $80,000 Cash Flow
KDKD-FM Keyword to Cash
KXEA-FM Keyword to Cash
WMFX Cola Cash Punch Out
WWDM 80K Big Cash Giveaway
WHXT “4K A Day” Giveaway
WARQ Croghan’s Cash Stash
KZEN Blooming Bucks
KKOT Blooming Bucks
KLIR Blooming Bucks
WDHT 4 Stacks a Day Giveaway
WCLI-FM Rob the Hank Bank
WGTZ-FM Jack Cash Back
WROU-FM 92.1 WROU 4K a Day Give-a-way
WING Cash Madness on 1410 ESPN Radio
KOOI 106.5 Jack FM’s Lightning Fingers
KYKX Kicks Big Stash of Cash
KKUS The Ranch is Turnin’ Your Spring Green
KKFD Classic 96 Swing Into Spring
KMCD Classic 96 Swing Into Spring
KUIC $80,000 Spring Break
KKDV $80,000 Spring Break
KKIQ $80,000 Spring Break
KREI-AM Spring Cha-Ching
KTJJ-FM Spring Cha-Ching
KJFF-AM Spring Cha-Ching
WAFY-FM Cash on the Clock
WFLS Steve & Jessica’s Cash
WVBX The Vibe’s Big Bucks
WWUZ 96.9 Rock To Riches
KKEZ Hit the Green Spring Cash Giveaway
KZLB Spring Cruising for Cash Giveaway
KIAQ Spring Cruising for Cash Giveaway
KWMT Spring Cash Cow Giveaway
KTLB Spring Cash Cow Giveaway
KXFT Hit the Green Spring Cash Giveaway
WJFX HOT 1079 $1000 Bribe
WWFW Sunny Money Workdays
WBTU Bobby Bones Bucks
WJFX HD3 Steve Harvey’s Mo’ Money Giveaway
WXKE Bob & Tom’s Funny Money
WHHZ Collusion Cash
WTMG Magic Money Maker
WXJZ $80,000 ATM
WPLL 4K A DAY FREE CASH CONTEST
KXXK The KIX 95.3 Cash Code
KDUX KDUX Cash Call
KRTI-FM Spring Into Cash
WIKZ The Mix 95.1 Spring Fling 4 Grand-A-Day Cash Giveaway
WQCM The Classic Rock 94.3 QCM $80,000 Spelling Bee
WDLD The WILD 96.7 Spring Ca-Ching
WJMI 99 Jams Big Payback
WXKI Kixie Grand Cash Payout
WRXQ QRock’s Secret Stash of Cash
WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Spring Ka Ching
WJOL Money Talks
WSSR Spring Cha Ching
WTFM Cash on the Clock
WVEK Cash on the Clock
WRZK Cash on the Clock
KGRT Cash Cow 4K a day giveaway
KHQT HOT CASH Giveaway
KSNM CLASSIC CASH Giveaway
KWML KOOL CASH Giveaway
WBVX WORKFORCE COMPENSATION
WLXO ROB HANK’S BANK
WGKS FOUR THOUSAND DOLLAR WORKDAY PAYDAY GIVEAWAY
WCDA THE THOUSAND DOLLAR WORKDAY PAYDAY
WBTF 1079 THE BEAT’S KEYWORD CASHOUT
KFOR KFOR $1,000 Cash Word
KFRX 106-3 KFRX $pring Break
KLMS ESPN 101-5/1480Cold Hard Cash
KIBZ 104-1 The Blaze Cash Cock
KTGL 92-9 The Eagle’s Classic Cash
KZKX KX96.9 Cash Code
WXMA 102.3 JACK FM’s Lightning Fingers
WDJX DJX Direct Deposit
WGZB Rickey’s Racks
WMJM Steve’s Cash Contest
WGHL Brooke and Jubal’s $80,000 Spelling Bee
KLLL $80,000 Spring KaChing
KONE Bob &Tom’s 4K 4Play
KMMX $80,000 Spelling Bee
KBTE Phat Cash Code
KLQL K101 Spring Cash Giveaway
KJAM-AM Prostrollo’s Auto Mall $80,000 Cash Contest
KJAM-FM Prostrollo’s Auto Mall $80,000 Cash Contest
KMKO Getting Paid with 95.7 the Rock Station
KYSM Grab some Green from Country 103.5
KRBI River 105 Spring Cash Breaks
KEEZ Cash Madness
KGLO Spring Ka Ching!
KIAI Spring Ka Ching!
KLSS Spring Ka Ching!
KRIB Spring Ka Ching!
KYTC Spring Ka Ching!
KRES Spring Into Bling
KWIX Spring Into Bling
KTCM Spring Into Bling
KIRK Spring Into Bling
KLAK 4K a Day Giveaway
KMAD 4K a Day Giveaway
KMKT 4K a Day Giveaway
WKHI Big Red’s Cash Cow
WZBH Win Billy’s Beach Bucks
WGBG The Big Spring Cha-Ching
WOCQ OC 104 Cash Grab
WOCQ-HD Kool Kash Giveaway
KKUU-FM Big Boys Bankroll
KPSI-FM Mix Money Man
KDES-FM Moo Crew Cash
KDES-HD2 Mod Money
KDGL-FM Broady’s Bucks
KCLB-FM Billy’s 4 K 4 Play
WIRL Superhits $80,000 Super Jackpot
WMBD Cash Grab
WNGY Brooke and Jubal’s $80,000 Tax Return
WPBG Workday Payday
WSWT Spring Ka Ching
WXCL Wolfie’s Big Bag of Cash
WPBG-HD3 Grand Slam Giveaway
KMVA 4K-A-Day Cash Giveaway
KKFR 4K-A-Day Cash Giveaway
KOAI 4K-A-Day Cash Giveaway
KXL Tax Break
KXTG Raining Money
KUFO Text Refund
KINK KINK’s $80,000 Spelling Bee
KWEE Raining Money
KUPL Tony, Jake, and Jenn’s 80 Grand Refund Plan
KBFF Lawsuit Loot
KLGR-AM Spring Ka-Ching
KLGR-FM Spring Ka-Ching
KUUB ESPN ATM
KTHX 4K A Day Giveaway
KOZZ KOZZ’s Grand in Your Hand
WXLK Free Money Word
WCEN Moose Stash O’ Cash
WGER Brooke and Jubal’s 4K a Day
WSGW-AM WSGW Spring Green
WSGW-FM WSGW Spring Green
WTLZ Kiss 4 Stacks-A-Day Giveaway
KBMG $4,000 Al Dia
KDUT $4,000 Al Dia
KTUB $4,000 Al Dia
KJXK Jack’s “We Couldn’t Come up with a Clever Name for this Contest” Contest
KTFM Brooke and Jubal’s Free Money Fiesta
KTFM-HD2 G 103.3’s 4G’s a Day
KZDC ESPN Bank Shot
KTSA Trump Change
KLEY KLEY
KSAH El Concurso del Dinero de Norteño
KHTI GRAND SLAM CASH GIVEAWAY
KEZR Spring KaChing
KBAY $80,000 Spelling Bee
KPLZ Kent and Alan 4K a Day Giveaway
KVI KVI 4K a Day Giveaway
KBTT The 103.7 $80,000 Money Bag Contest
KDKS The 102.1 KDKS $80,000 Quick Cash Contest
KLKL Spring Into Green with The River
KTAL 98 Rocks Cash Clean-Sweep
WQLQ Win Brooke and Jubal’s Money
WZOC The Big Money Giveaway
KATY GRAND SLAM CASH GIVEAWAY
KSAJ-FM 4X4 Cash Stash
WIBW-FM 4X4 Cash Stash
KTPK-FM 4X4 Cash Stash
KWAT Spring Cash Contest
KDLO Spring Cash Contest
KKSD Spring Cash Contest
KIXX Spring Cash Contest
KSDR-FM Spring Cash Contest
WIIL-FM Text for Cash
WLIP-AM Cash Grab
WXLC $4K a Day
KJEL-FM KJEL Cash
KKRV-FM Grand In Your Hand
KWIQ-FM Easy Money Giveaway
KWLN-FM Dinero Facil
WRMF WRMF Cash Code
WMBX 4K a Day
WFTL Tax Refund
WMBX-HD2 Breakfast Club Money
WMEN Pinstripe Payroll
WEAT More Music Money
WIRK * Cash Cow
*Start on Monday, March 26, 2018.
(b) Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest prize valued at $600.00 or more only
once every six months.
(d) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize.
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and
delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any
entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also
delete any entry as required by law.
4. Entry Method:
To participate in the Contest, you must listen to the participating radio station in your area at
AKT/PST/MT/CT/EST: 8:00am, 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm. Times correspond to the
participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after
AKT/PST/MT/CT/EST: 8:00am, 11:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm. During those specific 4 text-in times
per weekday, a secret keyword will be given over the air. When you hear the secret keyword
you must text the keyword to 67760. One random listener will be chosen and contacted via
the phone number they used to text in (the call to the listener will be coming from an
“UNKNOWN” or 228 area code number per the times listed below.* IF contact is made with
the randomly chosen daily listener, they will be awarded $1,000.
Keyword entry windows are as follows:
Keyword
Time
Time
Zone
8am
Keyword
11am
Keyword
2pm
Keyword
5pm
Keyword
Alaska 8am-9am 11am-12pm 2pm-3pm 5pm-6pm
Pacific 8am-10am 11am-1pm 2pm-4pm 5pm-7pm
Mountain 8am-11am 11am-2pm 2pm-5pm 5pm-8pm
Central 8am-12pm 11am- 3pm 2pm-6pm 5pm-9pm
Eastern 8am-1pm 11am-4pm 2pm-7pm 5pm-10pm
Qualifiers will be contacted during the following approximate times in order to choose a
winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes):
Keyword
Time
Time Zone
8am
Qualifiers
Same Day
11am
Qualifiers
Same Day
2pm
Qualifiers
Following
Business
Day
5pm
Qualifiers
Following
Business
Day
Alaska 12pm-1pm 12pm-1pm 7am-8am 7am-8am
Pacific 1pm-2pm 1pm-2pm 8am-9am 8am-9am
Mountain 2pm-3pm 2pm-3pm 9am-10am 9am-10am
Central 3pm-4pm 3pm-4pm 10am-11am 10am-11am
Eastern 4pm-5pm 4pm-5pm 11am-12pm 11am-12pm
If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or
smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming
delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the
length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed
by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest
should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.
TEXT MESSAGE BOUNCE BACK RESPONSE WILL BE AS FOLLOWS “Thank you for entering!
We will notify the winner via phone. Keep listening for your next chance to win. Msg &
Data Rates Apply”
Any response varying from this verbiage is not deemed an official text entry.
Alternate mode of entry: Instead of texting, participant could enter online at
http://wmclientservices.com/marketron/ Participant will need to enter their name, email,
phone number, and keyword.
PARTICIPANT MAY ONLY CHOOSE ONE MODE OF ENTRY PER CONTEST TIME
(c) CONTEST ALLOWS UNLIMITED ENTRIES, BUT ONLY ONE ENTRY PER PHONE NUMBER
WILL SHOW, THEREFORE MULTIPLE ENTRIES OF THE SAME KEYWORD WILL NOT
INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING.
(d) Sponsors are not responsible for technical, cell phone or computer failures, errors or data
loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or
deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online
service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for
printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.
By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Web Site
Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the
Privacy Policy located at: http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy.pdf . Entry
deemed made by holder of phone number.
Sponsor is not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment
malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable
connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or
other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her
telephone call, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.
(e) Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors
determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic
tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the
Contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the
Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries
received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or
technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at
http://alphamediausa.com/contests/rules/Springcashcontest2018.pdf If, for any reason,
the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized
intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors
which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct
of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate,
modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that
tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.
5. Prizes and Odds of Winning.
(a) Four (4) DAILY PRIZES per weekday: A total of (80) eighty prizes of $1000 dollars will be
awarded throughout the duration of the contest. Prizes will be awarded by randomly
drawing phone number from text or online entry. The Sponsors reserve the right to
award any prizes that are not claimed within 60 days of notification in future promotions
conducted by the Sponsors.
(b) Odds of winning depend on number of participants.
(c) All winner information will be collected at the time of winning. The information will be
sent to the appropriate local market to issue a $1000 check to the winner. This process
will take 6-8 weeks before winner will be notified to pick up check. Any prize or prize
certificate not claimed within 60 days of notification will be forfeited by the winner.
Winner checks must be claimed in person.
6. Winner Selection and Notification.
(a) Decisions of Station management with respect to the Contest are final.
(b) Winners will be randomly selected four times per day. One random listener will be chosen
and contacted via the phone number they used to text in (the call to the listener will be
coming from an “UNKNOWN” or 228 area code number per the times listed below. They
will be notified by Alpha Media staff and will be recorded for future play back in any and
all participating Markets. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within
a 5-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next
randomly selected winner. IF contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will
be awarded $1000. In the event there is no winner, prizes will be awarded to the next
randomly chosen qualifier. Winners will be chosen by random number generator. This will
repeat for a period of sixty (60) minutes until the cash prize is awarded. If no randomly
selected entrant has answered the calls from Alpha Media at the time that 60 minutes has
expired, no cash prize will be awarded.
Qualifiers will be contacted during the following approximate times in order to choose a
winner (time windows may vary up to 30 minutes):
Keyword
Time
Time Zone
8am
Qualifiers
Same Day
11am
Qualifiers
Same Day
2pm
Qualifiers
Following
Business
Day
5pm
Qualifiers
Following
Business
Day
Alaska 12pm-1pm 12pm-1pm 7am-8am 7am-8am
Pacific 1pm-2pm 1pm-2pm 8am-9am 8am-9am
Mountain 2pm-3pm 2pm-3pm 9am-10am 9am-10am
Central 3pm-4pm 3pm-4pm 10am-11am 10am-11am
Eastern 4pm-5pm 4pm-5pm 11am-12pm 11am-12pm
(c) Winners must listen to obtain keywords 4 times per day on their local participating
station(s) but do not need to listen or be present to win. Alpha Media staff will contact
winner(s).
7. General
(a) Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).
Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent
including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or
more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination
with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year
with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent
will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.
(b) Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s
(where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record
each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice,
biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion
or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or
other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel
companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to
acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s)
or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this
paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules
will govern. Unless a member of winner’s immediate family, travel companion must be 18
years of age or older. Travel companion must travel with winner and must also sign and
return a travel release, which must be returned with winner’s affidavit of eligibility. By
accepting the prize, each winner grants to Sponsors the right to use the winner’s name,
voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media
now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation
(except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole
responsibility of winner. Winner and travel companion, if any, by acceptance of their prizes,
agree to release Station, Alpha Media, LLC, and their advertising, promotion and production
agencies and their respective parents and subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees,
agents and representatives from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind
whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained
directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while
preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.
(c) No prize transfers. Sponsors may substitute prizes for prizes of like value, in the Sponsors’
sole discretion. Prizes may not be substituted or redeemed for cash. Offer subject to
federal, state and local regulations and laws and is void where taxed, restricted or
prohibited. By entering, participants agree to these rules and the decisions of the Sponsors.
(d) To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:
i. agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast,
exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise
exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted
as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner
and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without
payment to you or any third party;
ii. acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the
Materials at all; and
iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state;
you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license
provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to
the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are
either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have
received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to
appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the
contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall
infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel
or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or
entity.
(e) Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and
eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require
verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid
government-issued photo identification.
(f) To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants,
winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station
conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and
promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion
(including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary
and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents,
representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released
Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or
participation in the Promotion. Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and
their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal
guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in
their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the
responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and
return any required release.
(g) The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify
any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry
process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website,
Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is
otherwise in violation of the rules. The station conducting the Promotion further reserves
the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or
any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures
or any factor beyond the station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs,
tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the
administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as
determined by the station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to
deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social
networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this
Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made,
the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such
individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The station’s failure to enforce any term of
these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances
beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any competition or prizerelated
event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves
the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and
shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
(h) The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing,
the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii)
entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays,
computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone
service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may
prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled,
misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the
Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due
to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors
beyond Alpha’s control.
8. Official Rules and Winner List
To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of
winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a selfaddressed,
stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General
Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to by June 30, 2018 to: Nikki
Wilder, 331 Fulton St., 12th Floor, Peoria, IL 61602.
9. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy
The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here:
http://www.alphamediausa.com/terms-of-use/. The Privacy Policy of the station conducting
the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy.pdf.
Sponsor(s):
Alpha Media Stations
Affiliated Stations
Marketron/MSnap
Aptivada
Millennium Auto Collision
DN Community Federal Credit Union
Cashtime
Walmart Neighborhood Market
Orvin’s Furniture
K-Mart Distribution Center
Shentel/Sprint
Farmington Chamber of Commerce
Lucas Smith Dodge
Sylvan Learning Center
Timberline Professional Tree Care
Al Samons Mobile Home Sales
Lindsay Auto Group
Mid Missouri Stockyards
360 Clean
Empire Fence
KIA of Lincoln
Kinkead Pharmacy
Alpha Windows and Doors
ABC Music Store
Country Square Market
Diamond City Jewelers
Bell Stores
Alaska Neurology Center
Kenai Spine Alaska Surgical Oncology
Marco T’s Pizzeria
Speciality Truck & Auto
State Farm/Justin Goodman
Lucky Star Casino
Cordell Transportation
Advanced Business
American Freight
Carlson Law Frim
EZ Auto
Miller Coors
Choice Mortgage Bank
College Hunks Moving and Storage and College Hunks Hauling Junk
Arrigo Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat
West Palm Beach KIA
2018 Spring Cash Contest Rules
ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE