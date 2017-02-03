HAPPY FRIDAY!!! The weather this weekend is going to be a chilly so how about some chili? There’s a huge football game on Sunday so I see chili in your future. How about a new chili to watch the game?
I love trying out new recipes whether it’s for cooking or baking. Pinterest is always a good place to find recipes. The other day on Facebook, I found a recipe for ‘Black Bean Chicken Chili’. I looked at the ingredients and I had everything but one item in my pantry/fridge to make it. The item I was missing wasn’t missed at all. I will tell you if you like spice then you will love this chili.
INGREDIENTS:
2 teaspoons canola oil, for the pan (I used Olive Oil)
1 large onion, diced
1 small jalapeno, seeded and diced (THIS WAS THE ONLY THING I DIDN’T HAVE)
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon cumin
2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed
3 cups rotisserie chicken, shredded (I used some chicken breasts that I baked. I just cut it up).
2 (15 ounce) cans mild red enchilada sauce
1 cup chunky salsa (I used MILD)
Salt and pepper to taste
Optional toppings:
Shredded cheese
Sour cream
Chopped cilantro
PREPARATION
1. Start heating canola oil in a large pot over medium high heat.
2. Meanwhile dice the onion, and deseed then dice the jalapeno. Add to the pot and saute for 1-2 minutes.
3. Add the chili powder, garlic powder, and cumin. Stir to combine well.
4. Add the black beans, chicken, enchilada sauce, and salsa. Bring to a boil then turn down and simmer 5-7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Serve with optional toppings.
6. Enjoy!
My husband said “This might actually be my new favorite chili now”. So I guess this will end up in rotation every once in a while.
I made some Easy Drop Biscuits to go with the Chili.
To make Easy Drop Biscuits:
