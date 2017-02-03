HAPPY FRIDAY!!! The weather this weekend is going to be a chilly so how about some chili? There’s a huge football game on Sunday so I see chili in your future. How about a new chili to watch the game?

I love trying out new recipes whether it’s for cooking or baking. Pinterest is always a good place to find recipes. The other day on Facebook, I found a recipe for ‘Black Bean Chicken Chili’. I looked at the ingredients and I had everything but one item in my pantry/fridge to make it. The item I was missing wasn’t missed at all. I will tell you if you like spice then you will love this chili.

INGREDIENTS:

2 teaspoons canola oil, for the pan (I used Olive Oil)

1 large onion, diced

1 small jalapeno, seeded and diced (THIS WAS THE ONLY THING I DIDN’T HAVE)

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed

3 cups rotisserie chicken, shredded (I used some chicken breasts that I baked. I just cut it up).

2 (15 ounce) cans mild red enchilada sauce

1 cup chunky salsa (I used MILD)

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional toppings:

Shredded cheese

Sour cream

Chopped cilantro

PREPARATION

1. Start heating canola oil in a large pot over medium high heat.

2. Meanwhile dice the onion, and deseed then dice the jalapeno. Add to the pot and saute for 1-2 minutes.

3. Add the chili powder, garlic powder, and cumin. Stir to combine well.

4. Add the black beans, chicken, enchilada sauce, and salsa. Bring to a boil then turn down and simmer 5-7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Serve with optional toppings.

6. Enjoy!

My husband said “This might actually be my new favorite chili now”. So I guess this will end up in rotation every once in a while.

I made some Easy Drop Biscuits to go with the Chili.

To make Easy Drop Biscuits:

2 cups flour (spooned and leveled)

1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 cup milk (unsweetened almond milk)

1 tbsp melted butter (optional)

garlic salt (optional)

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking powder with a fork until combined. Add the COLD cut butter and mix it in with a dough/pastry blender until pea sized clumps form. Add in milk and mix real good. It will be sticky like.

Drop large mounds onto the baking sheet and bake until golden brown. You should get 6 drop biscuits on a cookie sheet. Bake about 18-20 minutes until golden brown. When I took them out of the oven I brushed a tiny bit of melted butter on top and sprinkled on some garlic salt.