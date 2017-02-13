Yesterday was my parents 40th Wedding Anniversary. My 3 siblings and I planned a surprise dinner. We got everyone together at Pancho Villa at Lee’s Hill. The food is always good there and the staff is so nice.

Here’s my mother and father walking down the aisle after they said “I Do” 40 years ago. Yes, my dad is wearing cowboy boots. 🙂

We had family and friends all gathered. My parents were very surprised and happy to see those they haven’t seen in a while.

Here’s the Bride and Groom.

My older sister got this cake made from Giant. It was delicious!!!

We had my parents cut the cake together. haha You can see my niece, Ellie in the background.

We all had a fantastic night. It was nice getting family and old friends in town to surprise my parents.