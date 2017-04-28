53rd Annual SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference & Skills Champtionship

This Saturday, is a big day for many students and adults. It’s the 53rd Annual SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference & Skills Championship. It’s going on again this year at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. Next year it will be in Virginia Beach.

What is SkillsUSA? It’s a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student excel. They provide educational programs, events and competitions that support career and technical education (CTE) in the nation’s classrooms.

I will be there as a judge for any submissions in Radio. I did it last year and had a lot of fun. When I was in high school, I was part of SkillsUSA (under the name VICA) and went on to Roanoke where I won 3rd place in a Radio pre-produced spot on Teen Pregnancy. 🙂

The event is open to the public. If you’re out and about be sure to stop by and see what these amazing students/adults can do.

SkillsUSAVA.org