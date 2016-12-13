6th Work Food Swap

A few weeks ago, some co-workers and I had a food swap.  It’s where you make a dish and bring some to do an even trade.  This was our 6th food swap.  It’s a lot of fun.

Here’s the spread we had.  Lots of goodies.

30514709814_b85eda8999_z

Gayle made biscotti.  It was delicious and she packaged them in ball jars with some fabric and ribbon.

31301118946_f7a5457fa0_z

Sharon made homemade apple butter.  This was yummy by the spoonful.  So tasty.

31301068076_a061ea0649_z

Jane made a meat rub which she cooked with some chicken.  We put the chicken in some tortillas and had a little taco.  We each got a little baggy of the seasoning.  I can’t wait to use the rub on pork or steak.  It was awesome.

31222169031_8e49c02d4b_z

Paula made sausage balls.  She packaged them in little boxes that looked like elves pants.  MMMM!!!!

31222168701_9e3a6fdc36_z

Sam made mini pineapple upside down cakes.  So flavorful.  My husband really enjoyed one I brought him home.  He loves pineapple upside down cake.

31193191272_ea3255275e_z

Sue made a ham salad which we all got a container of.  She also made some little wraps that had cream cheese and cranberries.  So good!

30968175980_e73bb2f568_z

Judy (her first food swap) made mini cheese balls for us to take home and a big cheese ball for us to try.  It was delicious!!!

30968175850_5056a98a55_z

And lastly, I made chicken salad.  I put the chicken salad in little containers and everyone got a container with a bag of croissants.  I served the sample with croissants and chips.

31222168801_60fe73c4ae_z

We enjoy baking or cooking and seeing what each person comes up with.  We also like being able to catch up with one another.  🙂

Related Content

Homemade Tomato Sauce and Recipe (Video)
Fredericksburg Fair 2016
Swim with Pigs?????
Chiptopia Card
When Pigs Fly- Pallet Signs
Follow me on Instagram!
  • Comments

    Comments