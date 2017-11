If you own chickens…don’t miss out! (I’m pictured here hugging my girl Grace. She loves hugs.)

On Sunday it’s the “7th Annual Hug Your Chicken Day” by Tilly’s Nest.

Be sure to take some time to honor and hug your chickens. They might be our pets but they make us breakfast everyday. 🙂

Join the Facebook event here.

*Always wash your hands after you’ve touched chickens and don’t kiss them*