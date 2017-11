The CMA’s is live tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 8th) at 8pm on ABC. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host for their 10th year in a row.

All the nominees can be found here.

Who do you think will take home the big award of the night for Entertainer of the Year?

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

If you remember last year this song came out for the 50th CMA’s. It’s one of my favorites.