A “BUNCH” of Marvel Superhero’s come together!! You’ve got to watch. By Jessica Cash | Apr 26, 2018 @ 6:04 AM As seen on Jimmy Fallon last night. Are you ready for the Avenger: Infinity War movie? In theaters this weekend. Are you a Marvel Superhero fan? Who’s your favorite. RELATED CONTENT We’re gabbing about over used workplace catch phrases. What’s yours? Our fill in the Blank Tuesday is about the expiration date! WIN Dominion Raceway tickets all week! Happy Earth Day! Summit Recycling of Fred. wants to help you recycle. Have you ever ruined the SURPRISE! What happened? Our “Survey Says” ribs are the #1 food to avoid on a date.