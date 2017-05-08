Allie Oakley, awesome traffic reporter on WFLS and A winning Mom harness racer.
By Jessica Cash
|
May 8, 2017 @ 6:21 AM

Allie Oakley is the best ever traffic reporter on WFLS.  And there is also an amazing race horse named Allie Oakley!!

Related Content

Puppy Love: A hug or a pat on the head?
Steve and Jessica take a Mannequin Challenge lunch...
Who’s coming to Fredericksburg and CVAH? Fin...
It’s hard to believe so many of the great ar...
Thank you Fredericksburg! $136,089 for St. Jude!
Will 16 year old Macy Causey be the next big Nasca...