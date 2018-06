The American Red Cross needs blood donors. Watch the video above of your favorite country stars asking for your help.

It’s so important that we help each other. You can help save a life. Without the A’s, B’s and O’s (blood types) then the American Red Cross can’t save anyone. And that would be tragic. What if the blood bank was empty and you or a loved one needed a transfusion? Think about it?

If you are healthy then please donate your blood.

Find a list of blood drives here.