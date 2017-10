Do you get tired of being nominated for something, if you never win? Jason Aldean has had 10 nominations for the American Music Awards, including this year for favorite country album, but has never won. Have you been nominated at your work for an award several times, but never won? Or who has worked at their job the longest and was never nominated for anything. In our time at WFLS these are our awards that we have won! I guess one of them fell off of the mantle at some point and broke.