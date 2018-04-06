Anyone else still eating Easter candy? By Jessica Cash | Apr 6, 2018 @ 6:30 AM Steve makes fun of my love of candy. I can’t believe I made my chocolate bunny last all week. Is anyone else still eating Easter candy? RELATED CONTENT How did a wall calendar fit into the conversation this morning? It’s Nats opening day! Are you going? Please join our World Health Day and save a child! Thank you! It’s World Health Day and you can help save a child. Call 888-544-5448. Have Fun!! What are your Spring Break plans? Happy 290th Birthday Fredericksburg!!