April Fools’ Day Prank…

Looks like just a regular cake pop right? But it’s not. It’s a meatball dipped in icing to look like a cake pop. hahahahaha
You could totally fool someone with these. It’s hard to tell from the outside that it’s not cake in the middle. 🙂
Need more ideas read the comments left on the video. I love the one where Raylene’s kids thought they were getting eggs, grilled cheese, and ice cream but instead it was peaches and yogurt, cake and frosting, mashed potatoes and gravy. There’s even a picture. It’s so funny.
Don’t get fooled or tricked tomorrow. 🙂