April Fools’ Day Prank…

By Bonnie Miller
|
Mar 31, 9:00 AM
How To Make April Fools'-Ready Cake Pops

April Fools' Day Prank: Surprise-Inside "Cake" Pops 😂 😈 😂What are your best food pranks? Share 'em in the comments!

Posted by Food Network on Sunday, March 19, 2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

Looks like just a regular cake pop right?  But it’s not.  It’s a meatball dipped in icing to look like a cake pop.  hahahahaha

You could totally fool someone with these.  It’s hard to tell from the outside that it’s not cake in the middle.  🙂

Need more ideas read the comments left on the video.  I love the one where Raylene’s kids thought they were getting eggs, grilled cheese, and ice cream but instead it was peaches and yogurt, cake and frosting, mashed potatoes and gravy.  There’s even a picture.  It’s so funny.

Don’t get fooled or tricked tomorrow. 🙂

