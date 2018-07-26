Baked goods are due for the Fredericksburg Fair…
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jul 26, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

The Fredericksburg Fair opens tomorrow (Friday, July 27th) at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds.

Are you going to be submitting anything to the Homemaking/Arts & Crafts?  Entries are due today (Thursday, July 26th) from 10am-7pm.

Jessica, and myself are entering some baked goods that we will drop off later today.  Maybe we will see you out there dropping off your items?

I made brownies and I’m submitted some of Buttercup’s eggs.

Here’s Jessica’s Apple Pie she’s submitting.  YUM!!!!

Hunter from our sister station, LIVE made banana bread and Alec from our sister station, The Rock made Oatmeal Raisin Cookies.

Good luck everyone!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Scotty McCreery @ State Fair of Virginia on October 7th! Trent Harmon @ State Fair of Virginia on October 3rd! Dylan Scott @ State Fair of VA October 2nd Kane Brown- Richmond Want to meet Kane Brown? Willie Nelson – Summer Wind (Video)