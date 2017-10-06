I did some baking last night…

I don’t know about you but I’m so glad today is Friday. It’s been a crazy busy week here at the station. I thought it would be nice to bake up some of my “award winning homemade chocolate chip cookies” for the radio staff. 🙂

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

2 sticks unsalted butter (soft)

2 eggs (I used an egg each from Buttercup and Grace)

2 tbsp water

1 tsp vanilla extract (I used my homemade pure vanilla extract)

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

2 cups chocolate chips

Mix the sugars and butter until fluffy with a hand mixer. Add eggs one at a time and mix. Then mix in the water and vanilla. Set bowl aside. In a small bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking soda with a fork. Using your hand mixer, slowly add the dry mix into the wet until combined. Mix in the chocolate chips. Scoop dollops of cookie dough onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake on 350 for 13-15 minutes or until golden brown. Once done let cookie sheet sit for about 2 minutes then transfer the cookies to a cooling rack. Store in tupperware with a piece of bread to keep them soft. 🙂

*If you want ‘gluten free’ just use gluten free flour in replace of regular flour and do not store bread with finished cookies.