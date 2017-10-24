I stumbled across ball jar butter on pinterest the other day. I wanted to see if it worked.

I picked up an 8oz container of heavy cream from the store. I sat it out on the counter for about half an hour. I then poured it into a ball jar and shook it. And then just kept on shaking the jar.

After about 8 minutes or so you can see cream forming.

This is whipped cream. How cool right?

I continued shaking the jar. I had my husband shake the jar too. Finally after about half an hour there was butter. The liquid left in the jar is buttermilk. You can set that aside and use it for pancakes or cookies. After you get the butter out you have to rinse it under cold water to get out the buttermilk. This is a very messy step. After than, if you’d like you can add salt or herbs to your butter. My husband tasted it and said it tastes just like butter but he said it needed salt so I mixed in a little salt. You can store the butter in the fridge for about a week.