Would you be a human claw to grab as many snacks as you can?

Yes, it’s a real thing…The Festival Mall in Alabang, Philippines holds the annual Snacktacular event, where you can dive into a pool of snacks as a human claw. The attraction is called the Snack Catcher. You are strapped into a harness and lowered into a pit of snacks. Participants use their legs and arms to claw at the chips, which you can keep afterwards!

Hmmmm…imagine if it was MONEY you were grabbing?