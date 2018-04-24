Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Are ‘Meant to Be’ (Video) By Bonnie Miller | Apr 24, 2018 @ 1:00 PM If you missed Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha on the Ellen Show last week you can watch their performance of ‘Meant To Be” above. bebe rexhacountrycrossoverflorida georgia linemeant to bepopthe ellen show RELATED CONTENT You can get Concert Tickets for $20… Happy 2nd Birthday to Amelia Glen Campbell’s Children sing in Honor of their late Father Sugarland – Babe (Static Video) ft. Taylor Swift Garden Update Meet My Chicken Monday