What’s your biggest pet peeves? Interrupting? Rudeness? Talking during a movie? Parking a car over two spaces? Cutting in line?

Here’s mine…Not cleaning up after your dog.

Who lets their dog go to the bathroom in your yard and doesn’t clean it up? Well this is happening to my and some of my neighbors and it needs to stop. I’m not a dog owner so why do I have to clean up dog waste? It’s not my responsibility and it’s disrespectful.

I will spare you the pictures of the dog piles. I’m so annoyed because yesterday I cleaned up all the piles from my yard. And then this morning I find a fresh steamy pile that had just been left. If you own dogs and you walk them please be considerate and CLEAN UP AFTER YOUR DOGS.