Blake Shelton: “I’ll Name the Dogs” – The Voice 2017- (Video)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

Did you miss Blake Shelton perform his hit “I’ll name the Dogs” with Jennifer Hudson last week on ‘The Voice’?

Watch it here.

Related Content

This Is Us – Your Very First Look at Season ...
Swim with Pigs?????
Thank You Veterans
Throwback Thursday- Video
Toby Keith – Wacky Tobaccy (Video)
Brad Paisley feat. Demi Lovato – ‘With...