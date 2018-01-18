Blake Shelton – I Lived It (Jimmy Kimmel Live- Video)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jan 18, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

Last week, Blake Shelton was on Jimmy Kimmel Live and performed his new single “I Lived It”.

What do you think?

Related Content

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill – The Rest of Our Lif...
Tim McGraw – How I’ll Always Be (Offic...
Blake Shelton – Came Here To Forget | LIVE T...
Sugarland is back!
Luke Bryan – Light It Up (Audio)
Justin Moore – Kinda Don’t Care