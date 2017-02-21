Breakfast Cupcake (Video)

By Bonnie Miller
|
Feb 21, 9:00 AM

Yep, you heard it…Breakfast Cupcake.  What???  This is actually a thing.  A bakery called ‘Caked Up’ in New City, NY makes these breakfast cupcakes.  They look so yummy.  Right?  I looked up the bakery on Instagram and I have to warn you…if you look you might actually drool or try to lick the screen.  Especially if you look at this cake or this cake.  Some of cakes are amazing.  I could never make anything like them.   So much talent goes into make them.  Crazy cool!  🙂

Great…now I kinda want a cupcake and I’m stuck here at work.  Thanks internet.  🙂

