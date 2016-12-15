Brett Eldredge – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Live from CMA Country Christmas)

Here’s another Christmas video for you.  It’s of Brett Eldredge performing “Have yourself a Merry little Christmas”.  I just love his voice on all these Christmas classics.  He’s so talented.

Related Content

Blake Shelton in his underwear…
Keith Urban & Miranda Lambert | CMA 50th Awar...
Front Porch Series: Kelsea Ballerini and Dolly Par...
My kitten, Tyrion (Video)
Just because…..How to make an Avocado Rose
Home Free- (Country A Cappella)- Maren Morris- My ...
  • Comments

    Comments