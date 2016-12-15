Brett Eldredge – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Live from CMA Country Christmas) Here’s another Christmas video for you. It’s of Brett Eldredge performing “Have yourself a Merry little Christmas”. I just love his voice on all these Christmas classics. He’s so talented. Brett Eldredgechristmaschristmas classiccma christmascountrycountry christmashave yourself a merry little christmaslivevideo Related Content Blake Shelton in his underwear… Keith Urban & Miranda Lambert | CMA 50th Awar... Front Porch Series: Kelsea Ballerini and Dolly Par... My kitten, Tyrion (Video) Just because…..How to make an Avocado Rose Home Free- (Country A Cappella)- Maren Morris- My ... Comments Comments
