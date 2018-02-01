Brett Eldredge teams up with Lyft for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Video)

Brett Eldredge teamed up with Lyft, to celebrate St. Jude’s introduction to the Lyft community and to show the difference Lyft makes when we take a seat together. You can select St. Jude in the Lyft app to round up your ride fares and donate each time you ride.

Watch the video above. Brett surprised the kids of St. Jude and performed for them.

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. And your support also means that families will never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

We are one month away from our 10th Annual St. Jude Radiothon and Family Fun Day.