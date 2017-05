Today and Tomorrow is ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day‘ at 7-Eleven from 11am-7pm. You can fill up your cup for just $1.50.

Rules:

Cup cannot be larger than 10″ in diameter

Cup must be Food-Safe clean

Cup must be watertight

One cup per person on #BYOCupDay

All the details can be found here and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BYOCupDay on social media. 🙂