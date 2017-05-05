This Cafe is Spotsylvania’s best kept secret…

Recently, I went to one of the best kept secrets in Spotsylvania with some girlfriends. What’s this secret place that I’m talking about? It’s called the Robin’s Next Cafe. I had no idea this place existed and I love it. Have you been? What do you love about it?

I love that it’s very clean, bright and just inviting. There’s lots of model planes displayed, history, and trophies. There’s even seating outside and you can watch airplanes come in and out of the Shannon Airport. A pilot could even walk in while you are there eating your lunch. The employees are very nice too. And the best part…all the food is made from scratch right there. 🙂

How cute is the dining area?

I ordered the BLT to eat. It was DELICIOUS! It came with some chips. I can’t wait to visit again. Maybe I will see you there one day?