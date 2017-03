If you are a Harry Potter fan (like me) then you are familiar with “Butterbeer”. The Pennsylvania ice cream maker, Yuengling is turning Butterbeer into ice cream that should make us all proud. It’s Butter Cream & Butterscotch Super Premium Ice Cream with a Butterscotch Swirl.

Read the whole article here.

The ice cream company began as an offshoot of the well-known Pennsylvania brewery during the prohibition years. It’s now a separate company.