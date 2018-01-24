Cam – Zombie (In honor of Dolores O’Riordan) (Video)

Country Singer- Cam (Mayday, Burning House, Diane) performed a moving rendition of the Cranberries hit song “Zombie.”The group’s lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan, died back on Jan. 15th.

Watch Cam’s performance of “Zombie,” part of a special show at Nashville’s Basement East. “Zombie” was written by O’Riordan and the song was released in 1994. It was No. 1 in the U.S, France, and Australia as well as other places.

I met Cam when I was in Memphis a few weekends ago. She’s lovely and her hair is sooooo curly. Love her…she’s a sweetheart.

Thank you to Taylor Hendrix for posting this video to Youtube.