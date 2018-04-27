Camila Cabello – Never Be the Same- ft. Kane Brown (Audio) By Bonnie Miller | Apr 27, 2018 @ 2:00 PM Pop Singer- Camila Cabello has teamed up with Kane Brown to sing with her on her hit song “Never Be the Same”. Give it a listen. What do you think? audiocamila cabellogive it a listenhate itkane brownlove itMusicnever be the samewhat do you think RELATED CONTENT Help Name the little Baby Chicks… Willie Nelson – Ready to Roar (Video) Dierks Bentley – Woman, Amen (Live From Jimmy Kimmel Live!) (Video) You can get Concert Tickets for $20… Happy 2nd Birthday to Amelia Glen Campbell’s Children sing in Honor of their late Father