Ways you can help…

Our hearts and prayers go out to those who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. It’s just devastating.

You can help by donating to the American Red Cross.

You can text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. This goes to the American Red Cross to help those in Texas.

Also…Lucky Line Motors is stuffing a truck with supplies. The truck will be headed to Houston next week on Tuesday. Or you can make a cash donation to the Salvation Army.

Here’s a list of items you can donate to Lucky Line Motors off Jefferson Davis Highway to go on the truck:

personal hygiene items (shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap)

towels

medical supplies

kids school supplies

whistles to signal for help

baby items (diapers, wipes)

female items

zip lock bags

polo shirts

white t-shirts

emergency candles

light blankets

tuna

batteries

flash lights

first aid kits

kleenex

clorox wipes

laundry detergent

bottled water

Whatever you can do…every donation counts to help those in need.