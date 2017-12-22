Can You Have Too Many Christmas Lights?

I’ve found each year Holly and I seem to increase the outside (and inside) Christmas lights. This pic is of our front door, which I think is tastefully done. However… now every bush in the yard is lit, we have the sleigh and the reindeer lit, we have a holiday sign in the yard…lit. While I draw the line at yard inflatables (just not a fan), I’m wondering is it possible to have too many lights? My gut says NO. In fact, as I look at this pic I wish I had the wreath lit. I’m guessing the day after Christmas will find us once again out shopping for more lights at 75% off.