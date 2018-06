Low angle view of a ticket counter near a ferris wheel, Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City, New York, USA

This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the Caroline County Agricultural Fair. That means put on your comfy pants and head to the fair for Funnel Cakes, Lemonade, Kettle Corn, Cotton Candy, Sno Cones and of course Deep Fried Everything!

The fair opens this afternoon at 5pm. The fair runs through this Saturday (6/23). The hours and ticket prices can be found here.

Be sure to stop by the home goods building and see all the wonderful entries.

Here’s what I submitted this year.