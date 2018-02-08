Carrie Underwood – The Champion (Official Lyric Video) ft. Ludacris By Bonnie Miller | Feb 8, 2018 @ 8:00 AM You’re going to be hearing a lot more of Carrie. “The Champion” is the theme song for the big game this past Sunday night and also the theme song for the 2018 Winter Olympics. It’s pretty catchy. carrie underwoodcatchycountryludacrisolympicssuper bowlthe championtheme songwinter olympics Related Content Brett Eldredge – Have Yourself A Merry Littl... Jason Aldean – You Make It Easy (Lyric Video... Keith Urban -The Fighter (Featuring Carrie Underwo... Luke Bryan – O Holy Night What would you ask Jake Owen? Brett Eldredge – Baby It’s Cold Outsid...