My cat loves his Cheeseburger…

My cat, Tyrion loves to play with just about anything. When he was a little baby I found him this little cheeseburger plush at the dollar tree. He loved that toy so much that it finally fell apart. It was sad when I had to throw it out. I kept searching for a new one and couldn’t find one with no luck.

But this past weekend, they were back in stock at the Central Park Dollar Tree. YAY!!!

He was so happy. He carries it around like a baby kitten from room to room so he can always keep an eye on it. And he will literally throw it up in the air and catch it or kick it around. It’s the funniest thing.

What are some toys that your pets are obsessed with?