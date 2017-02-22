Chase Bryant and Runaway June- Better Man (Little Big Town Cover- Video)

By Bonnie Miller
|
Feb 22, 9:00 AM

What do you think of Chase Bryant and Runaway June’s cover of Little Big Town’s, “Better Man”?

It’s good but I still prefer Little Big Town’s version.  If you didn’t know the song was written by Taylor Swift.

Related Content

Beautiful Song from Hillary Scott & The Scott...
Kevin MaC – #Winning (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Keith Urban honors his wife…
Chicken Slow Mo (VIDEO)
Homemade Tomato Sauce and Recipe (Video)
Brett Eldredge – Baby It’s Cold Outsid...
Comments