Chase Bryant and Runaway June- Better Man (Little Big Town Cover- Video) By Bonnie Miller | Feb 22, 9:00 AM What do you think of Chase Bryant and Runaway June’s cover of Little Big Town’s, “Better Man”? It’s good but I still prefer Little Big Town’s version. If you didn’t know the song was written by Taylor Swift. better manchase bryantcountry musiccoverlistenlittle big townMusicrunaway juneTaylor Swiftvideo Related Content Beautiful Song from Hillary Scott & The Scott... Kevin MaC – #Winning (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) Keith Urban honors his wife… Chicken Slow Mo (VIDEO) Homemade Tomato Sauce and Recipe (Video) Brett Eldredge – Baby It’s Cold Outsid...