Cheerios Seed Packet- #Bringthebeesback

I posted last month how you can help bring back the bees.

I got my FREE Cheerios Seed Packet in the mail a few days ago. I’m excited to plant the seeds to see what comes up.

I’m doing my part in helping to bring back the bees. Are you?

Did you get your seeds? Cheerios exceeded their goal of a million seed packs. See how many seeds they mailed out.

I know there was some controversy about the seeds. Cheerios responded that “The seed varieties in its Bee Friendlier Mix are not considered invasive. The varieties were selected for their flowers which produce nectar and pollen that are attractive to bees and other pollinators”.

So…go plant some seeds and don’t forget to water them. 🙂