Cherry Picking at Hollin Farms

Looking for something fun to do with your family? How about making a trip to Paris? No not Paris, France but Paris, Virginia to Hollin Farms. Cherry crops are rare and it’s such a short season. So if you have the chance go do it. Make it a family outing.

I went to Hollin Farms last year for Honey Crisp Apples.

I went this past Saturday on a solo road trip just to go pick cherries.

This farm is beautiful and the staff is so nice. Call ahead or check their Facebook page for updates on the cherries before you make that drive.

It’s a bit of a walk to the cherry orchard but it’s so worth it.

There’s tart cherries and sweet cherries. I stuck with the sweet variety. Make sure to get the darker red cherries. They are the best tasting. And if they are split then just leave those. That means they are overripe. Leave the stems on too so the cherries last longer.

Pretty little cherries.

I always leave boots in my car so I have them if I need them. I don’t recommend flip flops in the orchard. Make sure to wear boots or old sneakers.

Yummy! 🙂