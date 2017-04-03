Chicken Birthday Party!

Call me crazy…yes I threw a birthday party for my 4 backyard chickens yesterday. Why? Why not! My husband and I don’t have kids but we do have feathered babies. 🙂 We had family and friends over for the party and everyone loved it. We ate pizza and had cake.

On the tables I had pictures of the girls from when they were in their eggs to growing up over the last year. I can’t believe they turn 1 this month.

Everyone got favors of plastic eggs with candy inside.

I made the girls a special cake. Layer pellets where I added water to make it mushy so I could form the cake. While I was doing that someone had to come inspect to see what I was working on.

The cake turned out wonderful. I added sunflower seeds, peanuts, cayenne pepper, garlic powder and some oregano.

They were a little scared of the colorful plate.

So I dumped the cake onto the ground. They loved it!!! By bedtime the cake was all gone.

Allie (Traffic Reporter for WFLS) made the cake for human consumption. haha The chicken was a butter cake and the base was a carrot cake. Both cakes were amazing and delicious. I can’t thank Allie enough for doing this for me and I don’t know how she had the time. 🙂

The girls got lots of presents. Lots of dried meal worms and flock blocks. The chickens are very happy and SPOILED. 🙂