A friend of mine named Emily, is getting her first set of chickens this weekend. I’m so excited for her and can’t wait for her to experience life with chickens.

Wednesday night, Emily invited me to go out with her and called it a chicken date. She needed my help in picking out everything she needed for her chickens. We went to Tractor Supply off Rt. 3.

When we were leaving Tractor Supply we both fell in love with a large iron chicken they had sitting by the door. I’ve seen the rooster version but I didn’t know they had a hen as well. I think I might need this in my life. Who wants to surprise me with it? hahahahahaa

After our purchases at TSC we went to Central Park and had dinner at Cracker Barrel. Have you had their Maple Jam N’ Bacon Burger? OMG! 🙂

It was a fun night. 🙂