What do you do when you have a lot of chicken feathers? You get crafty. I made a wreath.

All you need:

Wreath base (I got at dollar tree)

Feathers (preferably from chickens)

And a Hot Glue Gun with Glue sticks. (not pictured)

Arrange the feathers on the wreath and start gluing. Let dry and then you can hang. SIMPLE!! 🙂