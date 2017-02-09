A Chicken Post…

This is Buttercup my Easter Egger. I took this picture yesterday morning before I left for work. She was in the nesting box laying an egg. She had been on a break for the last few months. But with all the nice weather lately she’s been laying every other day. She lays some really massive eggs so she’s in the nesting box for quite some time. haha

Here’s 2 of her eggs she’s laid recently. I was hoping for a double-yolker so I cracked some open to make breakfast with.

No double-yolkers but the yolks were huge!!!!

Yummy fresh eggs taste so much better from happy free ranging chickens.