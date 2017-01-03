Chicken Shenanigans…

I read on the internet that chickens love bananas. Most of the time my girls are too scared to try new things. I decided to go ahead and giving them some banana to see if they liked it.

I grabbed a banana and started eating it. I cut off a piece for the chickens. They all ran over and checked it out. Buttercup my Easter Egger was the only one who really loved the banana. The other girls tried it but they were kinda like meh. haha

Here’s Buttercup eating the banana piece.

Everyone checking out the banana bits.