Chickens First Snow

This past Saturday, during the snow storm my chickens stayed in their coop. They didn’t want anything to do with it. They must have still been happy because someone laid an egg. haha

I managed to shovel snow away from the coop and I made 3 paths.

On Sunday morning, once the sun was fully shining I went out to check on the girls. I filmed a video for you. The first chicken out was Molly. Molly walked all along the paths that I made for them. Amelia eventually came out and she didn’t mind the snow. She walked on the path and also in the snow. Buttercup and Grace don’t like walking in it. At bedtime last evening I had to pick Buttercup and Grace up and carry them to the coop. haha

I need to get some straw to put down on the paths for them.