Chili recipes is the #1 thing people don’t share. By Jessica Cash | Feb 26, 2018 @ 6:47 AM Good morning from Steve and Jessica. Our 5:50 am Random is all about sharing. Chili recipes are the #1 thing people don’t want to share. What is the one thing you won’t share and why? RELATED CONTENT Kane Brown is coming to Fredericksburg! Our impulse buys = $324,000. What!! Do you ever return your food, and what happened? Yes I did buy the Family Size Lucky Charms!! Steve and Jessica have your Kenny Chesney tickets! Brett Eldredge is coming to Fredericksburg!