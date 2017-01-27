Chocolate Chip Cookies

The other night, I wanted something sweet but I didn’t want to make a ton of something.  So, I made a small batch of my award winning homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  Half a batch will make 12 medium cookies or 6 large.

Recipe:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1 stick unsalted butter (soft)

1 egg

1 tbsp water

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 1/4 cup flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 baking soda

1 1/4 chocolate chips

Mix the sugars and butter until fluffy with a hand mixer.  Add egg and mix.  Then mix in the water and vanilla.  Set bowl aside.  In a small bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking soda with a fork.  Using your hand mixer, slowly add the dry mix into the wet until combined.  Mix in chocolate chips.  Scoop dollops of cookie dough onto a greased cookie sheet.  Bake on 350 for 13-15 minutes or until golden brown.  Once done let sit on cookie sheet for about 2 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack.  Store in tupperware with a piece of bread to keep them soft.  🙂

