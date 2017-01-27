The other night, I wanted something sweet but I didn’t want to make a ton of something. So, I made a small batch of my award winning homemade chocolate chip cookies.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Half a batch will make 12 medium cookies or 6 large.
Recipe:
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white sugar
1 stick unsalted butter (soft)
1 egg
1 tbsp water
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 1/4 cup flour
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 baking soda
1 1/4 chocolate chips
Mix the sugars and butter until fluffy with a hand mixer. Add egg and mix. Then mix in the water and vanilla. Set bowl aside. In a small bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking soda with a fork. Using your hand mixer, slowly add the dry mix into the wet until combined. Mix in chocolate chips. Scoop dollops of cookie dough onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake on 350 for 13-15 minutes or until golden brown. Once done let sit on cookie sheet for about 2 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack. Store in tupperware with a piece of bread to keep them soft. 🙂
