The other night, I wanted something sweet but I didn’t want to make a ton of something. So, I made a small batch of my award winning homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Half a batch will make 12 medium cookies or 6 large.

Recipe:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1 stick unsalted butter (soft)

1 egg

1 tbsp water

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 1/4 cup flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 baking soda

1 1/4 chocolate chips

Mix the sugars and butter until fluffy with a hand mixer. Add egg and mix. Then mix in the water and vanilla. Set bowl aside. In a small bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking soda with a fork. Using your hand mixer, slowly add the dry mix into the wet until combined. Mix in chocolate chips. Scoop dollops of cookie dough onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake on 350 for 13-15 minutes or until golden brown. Once done let sit on cookie sheet for about 2 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack. Store in tupperware with a piece of bread to keep them soft. 🙂