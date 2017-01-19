Chocolate Chip Cookies in a Bucket (VIDEO)

A few days ago, I shared with you a 3 pound cinnamon roll. Today, I’m talking cookies.

Have you heard about warm Chocolate Chip Cookies served in a bucket? You can only get them at Sweet Martha’s which is a popular stand at the Minnesota State Fair. One million cookies are baked fresh at the stand EVERY DAY.

One bowl of dough makes 11,500 cookies…

5 bags of flour

26 pounds of shortening

Jug of Water

50 pounds of Chocolate Chips

Just 4 ingredients. No butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, or baking soda. Hmmmm…

After the dough is all mixed, a machine puts the dough into perfectly round balls on a cookie sheet. They are then baked. A giant oven bakes 80,500 cookies every 12 minutes. The trays are brought right out of the oven hot and scooped into buckets. 48 cookies fit into a bucket. That’s a lot of cookies. Of course don’t forget the milk because you’re going to want some with your bucket of cookies. 🙂

I think the State Fair of Virginia needs something like this. What do you think?