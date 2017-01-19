Chocolate Chip Cookies in a Bucket (VIDEO)

A few days ago, I shared with you a 3 pound cinnamon roll.  Today, I’m talking cookies.

Have you heard about warm Chocolate Chip Cookies served in a bucket?  You can only get them at Sweet Martha’s which is a popular stand at the Minnesota State Fair.  One million cookies are baked fresh at the stand EVERY DAY.

One bowl of dough makes 11,500 cookies…

  • 5 bags of flour
  • 26 pounds of shortening
  • Jug of Water
  • 50 pounds of Chocolate Chips

Just 4 ingredients.  No butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, or baking soda.  Hmmmm…

After the dough is all mixed, a machine puts the dough into perfectly round balls on a cookie sheet.  They are then baked.  A giant oven bakes 80,500 cookies every 12 minutes.  The trays are brought right out of the oven hot and scooped into buckets.  48 cookies fit into a bucket.  That’s a lot of cookies.  Of course don’t forget the milk because you’re going to want some with your bucket of cookies.  🙂

I think the State Fair of Virginia needs something like this.  What do you think?

