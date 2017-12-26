Our Christmas Eve Tradition Continues…

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas! We had our annual gingerbread house decorating competition on Christmas Eve and this time we put it on Facebook to decide the winner. It’s grown bigger each year and now we are up to three teams (and houses!) Our rules are simple: only 25 minutes and everyone has the same decorations to work with. If you are looking for a fun tradition, I highly recommend it….even though our team didn’t win this year. We were the one on the right, hey there’s always next year!